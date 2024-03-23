Laxman to Revanth: Why not sign PPA with NTPC?

HYDERABAD: BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Friday alleged that just like the BRS regime, the Congress government too is not signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

Speaking to reporters here, he appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to focus on electricity and not to push Telangana into darkness.

Laxman said that 1,600 MW of electricity was generated in the first phase of NTPC’s thermal project. “Even after allocating Rs 17,539 crore for construction of the second phase of the project, why is the state government not coming forward (to sign PPA)?” he asked.

He said that letters to the Congress government, dated January 9 and January 29, went unanswered. The CM and his government did not respond even when it was informed that the NTPC will enter into agreements with other states if there is no response from the Telangana government by February 10, he added.

Stating that power cuts have started before the onset of summer, the BJP leader said that the power demands of the state can be met through the PPA.

Laxman alleged that the previous BRS government did not provide electricity at affordable prices as it wanted commissions and it entered into PPAs with other companies paying at higher rates.

He also pointed out that Revanth had said in the Assembly that the corruption in the Yadadri and Bhadradri thermal power plants will be exposed.

He demanded that the CM should answer why he is not taking action against the corrupt.

“Why is the corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and Dharani not being investigated?” he wondered.