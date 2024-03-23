Mayor to dump BRS and shift loyalties to Congress?

HYDERABAD: The BRS has been experiencing a series of setbacks as MLAs, MPs and MLCs, and prominent leaders are leaving the party and joining either the Congress or BJP.

Facing another jolt on Friday, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi is likely to shift loyalties to the Congress from the BRS soon. This comes after the state AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, Advisor to Government Vem Narender Reddy and DCC Khairatabad president Rohin Reddy met the Mayor at her residence and invited her to the Congress party. The mayor said that she would make a decision after discussing with the party and considering their opinions. Additionally, a few more BRS corporators from GHMC are also expected to join Congress.

‘’I will take a decision after consulting my supporters, who have played an important role in my previous two GHMC elections,’’ the Mayor said.

The Mayor had a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the first week of February, where she reaffirmed her allegiance to the BRS.

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, daughter of BRS general secretary and MP K Keshav Rao, contested and won as a corporator of Banjara Hills on behalf of the BRS in 2016 election in the GHMC, and won again in 2020, subsequently being elected as Hyderabad Mayor.

As part of ‘Operation Akarsh’, the Congress is focusing on attracting strong leaders into the party fold from the BRS to bolster its presence in Greater Hyderabad.

Despite not wining any Assembly seat in the Greater Hyderabad limits, which has 24 Assembly constituencies, the grand old party aims to strengthen its position in the city. Already a few BRS corporators defected to the Congress, with more expected to follow suit soon.

After the meeting on Friday, Vijayalaxmi along with Deepa Dasmunsi, met BRS Rajya Sabha MP Kesava Rao. She also invited Kesava Rao to join the Congress. However, his response remains unclear.

A few weeks ago, Deputy Mayor, Mothe Srilatha Reddy with her husband and BRS leader, Sobhan Reddy and former BRS Deputy Mayor, Baba Fasiudding joined the Congress at Gandhi Bhavan.