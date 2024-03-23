Now, report phone scams via website

HYDERABAD: The Department of Telecommunications has empowered citizens to combat phone scams by launching a dedicated website for reporting suspected fraudulent calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages. The website sancharsaathi.gov.in aims to create a safer communication environment by giving citizens a platform to report suspicious activity.

SP Devendra Singh, Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau, highlighted the website’s crucial role in tackling phone scams. He stated, “This website will record and categorise all the registered complaints, which will then be assigned to the respective states and police stations for further investigation. This systematic approach ensures that reported incidents receive proper attention at the local level.”

The officer also added, “Reporting these incidents can help identify and stop fraudulent activities. By providing as much detail as possible in your report, you can assist the authorities in investigating the case effectively.”

The officer also added, “Never share personal or financial information over the phone or in response to suspicious messages. By leveraging this new reporting tool and practicing caution, citizens can significantly reduce the impact of phone scams and create a safer communication environment for everyone.”

Steps to report frauds: