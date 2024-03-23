Punjagutta cops raid news channel owner’s house?

HYDERABAD: Police teams reportedly raided the residence of a news channel owner in connection with the phone tapping case registered with Punjagutta police station. However, TNIE could not independently confirm the development.

Former SIB DSP Praneeth Rao has been arrested by the Punjagutta police for erasing important data and destroying hard disks while working with the bureau.

Jubilee Hills ACP P Venkatagiri has been assigned to investigate the phone tapping case.

During custodial interrogation, Praneeth Rao reportedly named the private news channel owner as the one who helped him in tapping phones of certain individuals.

Based on the statement made by Praneeth Rao, the reports said the police teams conducted raids at the private news channel owner’s residence on Friday night in the hope of gathering more information on the tapping case and finding the device allegedly imported from Israel by Praneeth Rao.