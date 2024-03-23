Revanth to adopt ‘Malkajgiri model’ to secure 14 seats

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is facing his first major challenge of winning not less than 14 Lok Sabha seats. Determined to ace the test, he called a meeting of the leaders of his core group and discussed the action plan to achieve the target.

Sources said that the chief minister wants to implement the “Malkajgiri election strategy”, which helped him win the Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections. The strategy involves forming three layers of coordination committees.

Revanth, who is also the TPCC chief, won the election in 2019 even though none of the seven Assembly segments in the LS constituency had a Congress legislator. He now wants to implement the same strategy not only in Malkajgiri but also in all other segments. He wants to strengthen booth-level committees and ensure a proper monitoring system.

Sources stated that the CM suggested that all the key leaders should work in tandem, and share the responsibilities till the election process is completed. He directed the party leaders to follow the Malkajgiri election model, which mostly focused on the importance of coordination.

He suggested that coordination committees should be formed in all the constituencies within the next two days. These committees will function at LS and Assembly segments and polling booth levels.

There will also be an AICC observer in the Parliament Constituency Coordination Committees along with the key leaders from the respective segments. The committees at the Assembly constituency level will have an MLA or party’s constituency in-charge and key leaders from each mandal.

Five active party members will be allowed to form booth committees. They will play the most important role in the elections this time. Revanth said they will be the party’s foot soldiers in this elections.

He said that the number of votes received by the party candidate in booths will be the yardstick for the work of the booth committee concerned. The booth committees which perform well would be given due recognition in the future like taking them into the Indiramma Committees.

The sources said that the CM has already announced that Indiramma Committees will be set up to oversee the implementation of government schemes and the selection of eligible beneficiaries at the village level.