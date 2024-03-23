Rise in Ramalayam footfall after online facility

HYDERABAD: Responding to a report published in TNIE on Thursday — ‘Ramalayam devotees unable to book accommodation as footfall increases’ — the Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple executive officer, in a statement on Friday, said that there was a good response from devotees after launching of room booking services on the temple website in September, 2023.

Due to online booking facilities the temple income too has increased from Rs 52,44,572 in 2022-23 to Rs 1,18,93,406 till February this year. At present, 136 rooms and 22 cottages are available for devotees, the EO said. The construction of Janaki Sadan (G+2) will be completed by April, 2024. The temple also has decided to construct one more floor and convert Janaki Sadan into G+3, the statement said.

With the help of donors, three more cottages would be constructed on Ranganayakula gutta. The temple is providing additional facilities to devotees in view of the rush, the statement added.