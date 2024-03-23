Summer heat: Water board to supply water tankers at night too

HYDERABAD: To ease the drinking water problem for the residents of the city, MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore has instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to supply water through water tankers even at night.

He asked the authorities to deploy additional staff to work in night shifts and make arrangements for water supply. He said that it has been decided to deliver tankers for domestic needs during the day time and for commercial needs at night time.

Dana Kishore along with HMWS&SB Managing Director C Sudarshan Reddy reviewed the summer action plan of the Water Board here on Friday.

He said that special officers would be appointed to monitor the supply of tankers at night. They would work in coordination and monitor the supply and demand from customers. It was directed to appoint a nodal officer to the division for implementation of the summer plan to supply water. They should regularly monitor consumer demand, water supply, sufficient tankers, drivers etc. and report to the higher authorities.

As the Ramzan season is going on, they want to ensure that there is no problem in water supply to mosques and surrounding areas. Additional tankers and drivers would be deployed to increase the number of tankers to meet the demand coming from consumers. It is suggested to press additional tankers if necessary by holding talks with the tanker association for night shift.

He said that the demand for water tankers has increased due to the depletion of groundwater in the month of February itself. Apart from that, he clarified that there is no problem in water supply. He said that the demand for water tankers is high in 15, 6, 9, and 18 divisions. It has been found that 73 percent of the total bookings are coming from there.