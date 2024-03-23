Telangana: DCA seize synthetic stimulant worth Rs 8.99 crore

HYDERABAD: In a major drug bust, Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and Prohibition and Excise Department have successfully shut down an illegal unit manufacturing a dangerous synthetic stimulant.

Acting on a tip-off from Interpol, authorities raided PSN Medicare Private Limited in IDA Bollaram, Sangareddy district.

The investigation revealed that the company’s director, Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi, was having large quantities of 3-methyl methcathinone (3-MMC), a psychoactive substance manufactured and exported. It is classified as illegal under the NDPS Act. This drug, also known as Metaphedrone or 3-MMC, is a popular recreational drug with stimulant properties similar to Mephedrone.

Nemallapudi reportedly disguised the production of 3-MMC under the code name YLV01 and lacked any proper documentation for its manufacturing. Officials seized approximately 90.48 kg of the drug, valued at Rs 8.99 crore and further investigation suggested that Nemallapudi was exporting 3-MMC to European countries.

Authorities believe Kasthur may have been intentionally developing designer drugs like 3-MMC to evade detection and legal repercussions. These drugs are often chemically similar to banned substances but possess slight alterations to potentially bypass existing drug classifications. However, in this case, 3-MMC’s classification as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act rendered its production and sale illegal.

The psychoactive substance - 3-MMC- first identified in Sweden in 2012, is known for its strong stimulant effects, potentially exceeding those of Mephedrone. It is typically sold online as a research chemical and abused through snorting, swallowing, or injection. These factors raise concerns about its potential for addiction and health risks.

After the raid, authorities arrested Kasthur Reddy, along with K Sudhakar Reddy, production manager, and G Venkateswarlu, quality control in-charge. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act for further investigation and prosecution.