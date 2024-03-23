TS Genco, not SCCL, should build thermal power plant: TSPEJAC

HYDERABAD: Opposing the proposal of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to construct a 1X800 MW capacity thermal power plant in place of the existing Ramagundam Thermal Power Station B 62.5 MW plant, the Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee has requested the state government to direct the TS Genco to not construct the plant.

In a letter to the TS Genco CMD, TSPEJAC chairman G Saibabu and convenor P Rathnakar Rao said that the SCCL is primarily a mining organisation. They said that TS Genco has efficient engineers and staff who have rich experience in construction, operation and maintenance of power plants. They also pointed out that the per unit cost of generation of TS Genco power plants is less than that of Singareni thermal power plants.