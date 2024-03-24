BJP has nothing to do with BRS MLC’s arrest: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that an investigation into the Delhi liquor scam was conducted based on a complaint by officials, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday demanded to know why BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but has remained silent on the arrest of his daughter K Kavitha in the same case.
Speaking to reporters here, Kishan said that it was only after they began investigating the Delhi liquor scam that the investigative agencies got to know that Kavitha was involved.
Stating that the BRS and Congress leaders were criticising his party despite the BJP repeatedly saying that there was no direct connection between the Union government and the investigators, Kishan said that the saffron party had nothing to do with the CBI and ED.
“As KCR said, it is really a dark day for democracy in this country when a chief minister and the family members of another chief minister directly earned thousands of crores by selling liquor,” Kishan said.
He alleged that there was no difference between the BRS and Congress governments in the state. “Why is the Congress government not taking any action on the bars and belt shops opened during BRS rule?” Kishan questioned.
He alleged that both the BRS and Congress were working solely with the aim of earning thousands of crores in the liquor business. “The investigations have revealed that KCR’s family members wanted to loot Delhi like they looted Telangana,” he said.
The Union minister added: “Can KCR dare to say that neither the BRS nor his family has anything to do with the Delhi liquor scam? I will prove that the AAP govt looted hundreds of crores by way of the Delhi Excise policy. Will KCR prove me wrong? Is KCR ready to debate this openly?”
He stated that Kavita’s arrest has nothing to do with Telangana, Telangana people, Telangana politics and the BJP.