BJP has nothing to do with BRS MLC’s arrest: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that an investigation into the Delhi liquor scam was conducted based on a complaint by officials, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday demanded to know why BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but has remained silent on the arrest of his daughter K Kavitha in the same case.

Speaking to reporters here, Kishan said that it was only after they began investigating the Delhi liquor scam that the investigative agencies got to know that Kavitha was involved.

Stating that the BRS and Congress leaders were criticising his party despite the BJP repeatedly saying that there was no direct connection between the Union government and the investigators, Kishan said that the saffron party had nothing to do with the CBI and ED.

“As KCR said, it is really a dark day for democracy in this country when a chief minister and the family members of another chief minister directly earned thousands of crores by selling liquor,” Kishan said.