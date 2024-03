HYDERABAD: BJP MP and industrialist from Andhra Pradesh, CM Ramesh, has been named accused number 1 in a forgery case involving a reported loss of Rs 450 crore to actor Venu’s PCL Joint Venture company.

The case came to light after Kavuri Bhaskar Rao, son of former Union minister Sambasiva Rao, appeared before the Central Crime Station here on Saturday to record his statement in relation to the incident.

According to Venu’s complaint, which was originally registered at the Jubilee Hills police station in 2023, the PCL-Intertech Lenhydro Consortium Joint Venture had appointed Bhaskar Rao as its representative vide General Power of Attorney (GPA) in January 2002.

Thereafter, the company entered into a contract with Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) for execution of civil works at Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand.