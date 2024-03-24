BRS names three more; Padma Rao to take on Kishan, Danam in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday revealed his choice of candidates for three more of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Chairing a preparatory meeting with MLAs and senior leaders of the respective constituencies, KCR said that T Padma Rao would contest from Secunderabad, Kyama Mallesh from Bhongir and Kancharla Krishna Reddy from the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seats.

Padma Rao, a trusted member of the party, is a four-time MLA. A former minister, he served as deputy speaker during the BRS regime.

Padma Rao will face stiff competition from sitting MP G Kishan Reddy of the BJP as well as BC leader Danam Nagender of the Congress.

Kancharla Krishna Reddy is the brother of former MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy. The Congress has fielded K Raghuveer Reddy, son of Jana Reddy, while the BJP has nominated former MLA S Saidi Reddy. This sets the stage for an intriguing three-way battle within the same community.

In Bhongir, the BRS choice Kyama Mallesh hails from the Yadav community. The BJP has fielded Boora Narsaiah Goud, a BC leader and former MP. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

With this, the BRS has now declared 16 Lok Sabha candidates, with only the Hyderabad seat pending.

The BRS candidates: Karimnagar-B Vinod Kumar, Adilabad-Athram Sakku, Nizamabad-Bajireddy Govardhan, Medak-Venkatram Reddy, Zaheerabad-G Anil Kumar, Malkajgiri-Ragidi Laxma Reddy, Secunderabad- T Padma Rao, Chevella- Kasani Gnaneswar, Mahbubnagar-Manne Srinivas Reddy, Nagarkurnool-RS Praveen Kumar, Nalgonda-Kancharla Krishna Reddy, Bhongir-Kyama Mallesh, Khammam-Nama Nageswar Rao, Mahabubabad-Malot Kavitha, Warangal-Kadiyam Kavya and Peddapalli-Koppula Eswar.