Don’t lower your dignity visiting BRS leaders: Hanumantha Rao to CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday rebuked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy by saying that the latter was lowering his dignity by visiting the homes of BRS leaders.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the veteran leader said: ‘The people of Telangana voted for the Congress and defeated the BRS. Why is our party now welcoming BRS leaders? Don’t do injustice to Congress workers and leaders by bringing BRS leaders into the party fold. It is not right for Revanth to go and invite BRS leaders into the party. He is lowering his dignity.”

Hanumantha Rao alleged that Revanth was not giving him time to raise such issues in person. He said BRS leaders were joining the Congress after making money during the pink party rule. “It is not right to give preference to those who filed cases against us without doing justice to the Congress cadre. During BRS rule, they filed cases wherever they went,” he said.

Hanumantha Rao asked the chief minister to revoke the cases filed on Congress leaders and activists during the BRS regime. He made it clear that he was not against Revanth Reddy and his intention was to ensure no injustice is done to Congress activists.