Judicial magistrate dies by suicide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A Judicial First Class Magistrate allegedly died by suicide at his residence here on Sunday, police said.

The 36-year-old, Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise Cases, hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his room, upset following an "argument" with his wife over a petty issue, police said based on preliminary investigation.

Following the complaint lodged by his father, a case was registered at Amberpet police station and further investigation was on, police added.

Suicide helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.