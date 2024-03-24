Justice league: Owner told to pay market rate for plot allotted by APICC

The Telangana High Court has directed Rashmi Abhichandani, a respondent in a PIL, to pay the balance amount for a plot allotted to her by the APIIC. The plot, measuring 523.50 sq mt, was allotted to her by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) at a rate of Rs 6,000 per sq mt.
Pasham Krishna Reddy, a practising advocate, challenged the allotment of the plot to Abhichandani at a significantly lower price than the market rate.
Abhichandani, who was appointed in APIIC, made representations during her probation period for the allotment of a plot. Initially, she was allotted Plot No. 15, measuring 265 sq mt, at the rate of Rs 6,000 per sq mt. Later, she requested an alternative plot, Plot No. 12, measuring 523.50 sq mt, and was allotted the same at a total cost of Rs 31,41,000. A sale deed was executed on July 19, 2010, by APIIC.
After hearing both parties, the court concluded that no interference was warranted. It noted that while the market value of the plot was Rs 12,000 per sq mt, Abhichandani had already paid Rs 6,000 per sq mt and directed her to pay the balance amount within three months.
TSSPDCL told to supply power to disputed plot
Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court has directed the TS Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd to provide electricity connection to a disputed plot of land.
The court was hearing a petition filed by Gopu Naga Mani, who sought power connection for a property located at Shanker Hills Layout, Vattinagulapally village in Rajendranagar of Rangareddy district.
Mani argued that despite a sale transaction dating back to 1983, in which the property was acquired by her father, the land was being claimed by Y Jaihind Reddy and others based on sales in 2013, 1997 and 2005. She contended that since the sale in 1983 was not invalidated by the competent authority, the subsequent claims of ownership were unsubstantiated.