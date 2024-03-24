Justice league: Owner told to pay market rate for plot allotted by APICC

The Telangana High Court has directed Rashmi Abhichandani, a respondent in a PIL, to pay the balance amount for a plot allotted to her by the APIIC. The plot, measuring 523.50 sq mt, was allotted to her by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) at a rate of Rs 6,000 per sq mt.

Pasham Krishna Reddy, a practising advocate, challenged the allotment of the plot to Abhichandani at a significantly lower price than the market rate.

Abhichandani, who was appointed in APIIC, made representations during her probation period for the allotment of a plot. Initially, she was allotted Plot No. 15, measuring 265 sq mt, at the rate of Rs 6,000 per sq mt. Later, she requested an alternative plot, Plot No. 12, measuring 523.50 sq mt, and was allotted the same at a total cost of Rs 31,41,000. A sale deed was executed on July 19, 2010, by APIIC.

After hearing both parties, the court concluded that no interference was warranted. It noted that while the market value of the plot was Rs 12,000 per sq mt, Abhichandani had already paid Rs 6,000 per sq mt and directed her to pay the balance amount within three months.