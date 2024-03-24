Max temperature likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad: IMD

HYDERABAD: After a week of scattered rains, hailstorms, windy weather, and cloudy skies, the long summer days are back in full swing with severe heat and dryness. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that maximum temperatures are likely to rise by two to three degrees in the next five days.

With the low-level southerly winds, the maximum temperatures in the state have crossed the mark, and the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next five days as the mercury levels are expected to range between 36oCelsius – 40oCelsius.

For the next 48 hours, the city is likely to experience partly cloudy sky, and hazy conditions during the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are forecasted to be around 38o Celsius and 23o Celsius, respectively, with a wind speed of 6-10 kmph.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a joint advisory on measures to prevent hospital fires during summers. They also directed the states to conduct thorough inspections, address electrical discrepancies in electrical load capacity, and implement critical safety measures.