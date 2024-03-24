Ministers miffed over appointments to nominated posts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The recent appointments to 37 nominated posts in the state, including state government-run corporations, have opened a Pandora’s Box.

Ever since the decision was made, it has led to a deep sense of heartburn among state-level leaders who felt that they were not kept in the loop. Several ministers are unhappy that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had not consulted them before making the appointments.

They complain that even for appointments made to corporations and other bodies under their respective departments, they were not informed. They were also upset over the direct communication to the appointees, bypassing them.

Though a decision on appointing them had been made, no GOs were issued on the pretext that the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections is in force. The actual reason is said to be that if the GOs were issued they may have created more problems than helping the party in the elections.

For instance, in Karimnagar, two appointments made to important institutions have created differences between two ministers in the district.

In Khammam, a senior minister is very unhappy that he was not given importance while appointments were made. What has upset him is that two ministers from his district have had their way. At the swearing-in ceremony of the new in-charge Governor at Raj Bhavan recently, the issue of appointment to nominated posts became the subject of discussion between the chief minister and ministers.