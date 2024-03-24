Ministers miffed over appointments to nominated posts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The recent appointments to 37 nominated posts in the state, including state government-run corporations, have opened a Pandora’s Box.
Ever since the decision was made, it has led to a deep sense of heartburn among state-level leaders who felt that they were not kept in the loop. Several ministers are unhappy that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had not consulted them before making the appointments.
They complain that even for appointments made to corporations and other bodies under their respective departments, they were not informed. They were also upset over the direct communication to the appointees, bypassing them.
Though a decision on appointing them had been made, no GOs were issued on the pretext that the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections is in force. The actual reason is said to be that if the GOs were issued they may have created more problems than helping the party in the elections.
For instance, in Karimnagar, two appointments made to important institutions have created differences between two ministers in the district.
In Khammam, a senior minister is very unhappy that he was not given importance while appointments were made. What has upset him is that two ministers from his district have had their way. At the swearing-in ceremony of the new in-charge Governor at Raj Bhavan recently, the issue of appointment to nominated posts became the subject of discussion between the chief minister and ministers.
In Nalgonda, a minister is understood to have taken exception to the appointment to a post without his say. There are also allegations that a senior MLA is unhappy over being disregarded at the time of making appointments to the nominated posts. He is said to be getting ready to lodge a complaint with the party’s high command.
As the appointments stirred a hornet’s nest, the chief minister reportedly ordered the chief secretary not to issue orders until the elections for Lok Sabha are over. Sources also stated that a few of those who were appointed as chairpersons of corporations were not happy as they had set their eyes on Rajya Sabha membership or the election to the Legislative Council. They may not even take charge of the posts to which they were appointed.
Senior leaders of the party say that the file relating to the orders was signed on 14 March itself and therefore the MCC does not apply if orders were issued now. If the government chose it could release the orders as signatures on the files were made before the mode code came into force.
Also, there is a strong disapproval over ignoring the numerically strong BC communities while appointments were made. The decision to appoint leaders from a forward caste whose population is very insignificant has touched the raw nerve of others. The sources stated the present resentment is because the appointments were made mainly to please only four or five ministers who are in the good books of the chief minister.