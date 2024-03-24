Rahul, Kharge to address massive public meeting in Telangana in 1st week of April

HYDERABAD: With the ECI announcing the Lok Sabha election schedule, the Congress has intensified its poll campaign. The party’s national leaders will launch their election campaign in Telangana in the first week of April.

The TPCC has decided to hold a massive public meeting in Tukkuguda near Hyderabad in the first week of April.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and other AICC leaders are expected to attend the meeting. TPCC sources said that Kharge will release the Telugu version of the party’s manifesto in the public meeting. The sources added that some prominent leaders from other parties are likely to join the Congress fold in the presence of the AICC leaders.

Sources in the TPCC said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, they have finalised the venue for the public meeting and arrangements will start soon. TPCC leaders said that the chief minister, who is also the state Congress president, has asked them to treat the public meeting as a matter of prestige and make arrangements accordingly.

It may be mentioned here that Revanth has already kickstarted his Lok Sabha campaign in the state. The Congress has been holding public meetings in the name of “Praja Deevena Sabha”. Revanth and other senior leaders have already addressed four such meetings, and the TPCC plans many more.

Meanwhile, the candidates who have got the party tickets are campaigning extensively in their respective constituencies. They are holding street corner meetings apart from door-to-door campaigns.

Manifesto in Telugu

TPCC sources said that Kharge will release the Telugu version of the Congress manifesto in the public meeting and that some prominent leaders from other parties are likely to join the Congress fold