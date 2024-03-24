‘Self-defence training crucial’: Taekwondo black belt mom-girl duo who thwarted robbery

HYDERABAD: Nari Shakti was on full display the other day in the city. Amita Mahnot, a homemaker and her daughter fought valiantly with a robber who gained entry into their house and finally apprehended him.
For Amita, a black belt in Taekwondo, her lifelong fitness regimen and self-defence training has come of use to her in taking a swift and decisive action when the intruder gained access into their house.
Amita, 40, a mother to a daughter and a son, and the wife of a businessman, underscored the significance of mental and physical fitness in confronting situations akin to the one she encountered.
“Being fit all my life — mentally and physically — is what helped me gather courage and react swiftly,” she says. Her daughter Bhuvi Mahnot, 17, has completed Intermediate. Bhuvi is following in her mother’s footsteps, She is currently learning swimming and has already begun her Taekwondo training.
Amita proudly states: “Like mother, like daughter. How true it is in our case.”
Describing the incident, Amita explains: “My inner strength and the power of self-defence training played a crucial role. The power within me helped me stand my ground. It paid off,” she says. The news of their brave act spread like wildfire, with Amita receiving an endless stream of appreciation calls and congratulatory messages. Notably, Union Minister Kishan Reddy himself presented Amita with a certificate for her bravery.
This incident serves as a powerful testament to the importance of self-defence training for women. Amita’s story inspires not only women but the entire community, demonstrating that with the right training and mindset, anyone can overcome adversity. It’s a message that resonates deeply — women are capable of incredible feats. Self-defence skills can be a valuable asset at any time in life.
Amita beams with pride, “I’m thrilled to have been able to demonstrate my strength and set an example for others. Our family and friends are very excited — my husband is especially proud of the bravery certificate!”