‘Self-defence training crucial’: Taekwondo black belt mom-girl duo who thwarted robbery

HYDERABAD: Nari Shakti was on full display the other day in the city. Amita Mahnot, a homemaker and her daughter fought valiantly with a robber who gained entry into their house and finally apprehended him.

For Amita, a black belt in Taekwondo, her lifelong fitness regimen and self-defence training has come of use to her in taking a swift and decisive action when the intruder gained access into their house.

Amita, 40, a mother to a daughter and a son, and the wife of a businessman, underscored the significance of mental and physical fitness in confronting situations akin to the one she encountered.

“Being fit all my life — mentally and physically — is what helped me gather courage and react swiftly,” she says. Her daughter Bhuvi Mahnot, 17, has completed Intermediate. Bhuvi is following in her mother’s footsteps, She is currently learning swimming and has already begun her Taekwondo training.

Amita proudly states: “Like mother, like daughter. How true it is in our case.”