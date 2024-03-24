Telangana govt scraps subsidy on vehicles under T-PRIDE

NALGONDA: The state government has issued orders stopping the subsidy for some vehicles in the T-PRIDE (Telangana State Programme for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs) incentives scheme introduced by the Industries department under the BRS regime in 2015. The scheme was introduced with the intention of employing many SC, ST, and disabled people as part of a self-employment initiative.

Male beneficiaries of the scheme were eligible for a 35% subsidy and women were eligible for a 45% subsidy to set up small-scale industries or purchase lorries, cars and other goods vehicles for self-employment.

The scheme ran properly for four years with SC, ST and disabled youth purchasing four-wheelers and plying taxis. However, the BRS government stopped releasing the subsidy amount for the last five years and the beneficiaries suffered financial losses.

When Congress came to power, the beneficiaries across the district approached the MLAs and sought the release of the subsidy amounts. The government then decided to review the scheme. While the scheme is being implemented by the Industries department, it was brought to the notice of the government that more people have applied for cars and other taxi vehicles than for setting up industries.

The Congress government then ordered to stop the subsidy for cars and other taxi vehicles allotted under the T-PRIDE incentive scheme. It was decided to give priority to the establishment of industries under the scheme. The government made it clear that those who have applied for vehicles will get the subsidy but this will stop in the coming financial year.