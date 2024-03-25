Bhagiratha authorities alerted as Lower Manair Dam reaches near-dead storage

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar residents are grappling with acute drinking water challenges. Irrigation authorities have alerted the Mission Bhagiratha authorities to explore alternative sources for drinking water. The early cessation of irrigation water supply for fields, which currently receives 3,000 cusecs of water from Lower Manair Dam (LMD), will begin from March 31.

The water in LMD has reached near-dead storage levels. According to irrigation superintendenting engineer P Shiva Kumar, the dam currently holds 4 tmcft of water against its 24 tmcft capacity. If the water level dips below 2 tmcft, authorities will consider it as dead storage. If required, water will be sourced from the Mid Manair Reservoir, which currently holds 9 tmcft of water.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation authorities have stopped drinking water supply to Karimnagar city for the past two days. A new pipeline, 1200 mm long, has been installed to elevate water from the booster level.

City residents are now reliant on private water plants for their daily needs. Hence, authorities have decided to implement a supply schedule of once every three days.

Mission Bhagiratha’s Chief Engineer, Ch Amarendra, said that they have identified erstwhile districts where drinking water issues are persistent and measures such as pipeline repairs have been initiated to address the shortage.

BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar who visited Lower Manair Dam said that such a dire situation has not been witnessed in the past 25 years during the month of March.