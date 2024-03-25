BJP to resume ‘tiffin bhaitaks’ on April 6

HYDERABAD: State BJP chief and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday held a meeting with the party’s state unit office bearers and its candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan expressed confidence that the saffron party will win double-digit seats in Telangana.

“BJP should win at least 10 seats in the state. Telangana should play a pivotal role in the BJP achieving the goal of winning 400 seats,” he said.

During the meeting, it was decided that an action plan has to be formed for every polling booth. The party’s cadre are expected to go door-to-door and explain the schemes and policies of the Narendra Modi-led government. They will also create awareness on the failure of the Congress government in implementing its six guarantees within 100 days as promised.

The BJP will resume its ‘tiffin bhaitak’ programmes on April 6.

BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, patry’s state in-charge Sunil Bansal, its candidate in Mahbubnagar DK Aruna were among those who attended the meeting.