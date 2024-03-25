BJP using ED and other agencies to silence opposition voices: Jagadeesh Reddy

HYDERABAD: Former minister and MLA G Jagadeesh Reddy of the BRS on Sunday alleged that that the BJP-led Union government is trying to suppress the opposition voices with the help of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the BJP’s objective in arresting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is to gain political mileage ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Targeting BJP state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, he said: “Kishan Reddy claims that he has all ‘evidence’ in the Delhi excise scam. The ED officials should interrogate him.”

He also wanted to know from Kishan as to why the saffron party was luring the BRS leaders into its fold. “If your party is strong, then why are you taking the BRS leaders into your party,” he asked Kishan.

Alleging that the Congress and BJP are being together and targeting BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagadeesh expressed confidence that the BRS will win a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Compensation for farmers

Meanwhile, Jagadeesh demanded that the state government pay compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged by unseasonal rains as well as drought-like situation in some parts of Telangana. He also demanded that the farm loan waiver scheme be implemented as promised by the Congress during the Assembly elections.

He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues to review the drought situation in the state.