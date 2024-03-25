BRS MP Santosh booked for ‘land encroachment’

Legally bought the land in 2016: MP

Hours after details of the case had emerged, the MP released a statement claiming that he had legally purchased the land in 2016.

He clarified that he had purchased 904 square yards of the land for `3.81 crore from one Shyamsunder Fuljal through authorised sale deeds. According to Santosh, Shyamsunder had purchased the land in 1992 and when he sold it to the MP, he asserted that there were no legal disputes concerning the plot.

The BRS leader also alleged that it has been eight years since he purchased the land and that he had not received any legal notice regarding the house plot till now. Stating that the case was directly booked at the police station, he claimed it was done with ‘political malice’.

Asserting that he was not guilty, the MP said he was ready to face legal action and harboured no objections. Further, Santosh asserted that he would take legal action against those who make false accusations and seek to harm his reputation.

Based on NECL’s complaint, the Banjara Hills police registered a case against Santosh and Sridhar under Sections 420, 468, 471,447 and 120(B) r/w 34 of IPC.