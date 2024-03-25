BRS MP Santosh booked for ‘land encroachment’

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police on Sunday registered a case against BRS MP Joginapally Santosh for allegedly encroaching upon a piece of land belonging to the Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) on Road No 14 in Banjara Hills.
As per a complaint lodged by the NECL, the Rajya Sabha member forged documents and carried out illegal constructions. The authorised signatory of NECL, Chinta Madhav, also claimed that Santosh along with one Linga Reddy Sridhar had built two rooms on the parcel of land belonging to the company.
The NECL also alleged that the MP and duo had indulged in forgery “solely for the purpose of grabbing the land to an extent of 1,350 square yards in SY. no. 129/54 on Plot No 4, Banjara Hills”.
Legally bought the land in 2016: MP
Hours after details of the case had emerged, the MP released a statement claiming that he had legally purchased the land in 2016.
He clarified that he had purchased 904 square yards of the land for `3.81 crore from one Shyamsunder Fuljal through authorised sale deeds. According to Santosh, Shyamsunder had purchased the land in 1992 and when he sold it to the MP, he asserted that there were no legal disputes concerning the plot.
The BRS leader also alleged that it has been eight years since he purchased the land and that he had not received any legal notice regarding the house plot till now. Stating that the case was directly booked at the police station, he claimed it was done with ‘political malice’.
Asserting that he was not guilty, the MP said he was ready to face legal action and harboured no objections. Further, Santosh asserted that he would take legal action against those who make false accusations and seek to harm his reputation.
Based on NECL’s complaint, the Banjara Hills police registered a case against Santosh and Sridhar under Sections 420, 468, 471,447 and 120(B) r/w 34 of IPC.