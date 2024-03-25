Candidates in Telangana may spend Rs 100 cr–Rs 150 crore in LS elections

HYDERABAD: Two national parties — Congress and BJP — are taking the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a prestigious issue as they are preparing to consolidate their position in the state. Their performance in the polls is also likely to have an impact on the national political scenario.

Against this backdrop, the elections are expected to prove expensive for the candidates as the winners are likely to get important positions if their respective parties form the government. Since many candidates are businesspersons, they will not spare any effort or money to win the poll. Their fortunes are likely to remain unaffected since the Congress is in power in the state and the BJP, in all likelihood, will form government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, BRS, which reportedly raised the bar by pumping money in the last 10 years, may take a backseat because of recent political developments. Its candidates are not very keen to spend money either. Political circles are abuzz with rumours that each candidate is preparing to spend anywhere between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore.