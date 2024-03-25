CM Revanth asks Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool leaders to work together to ensure Congress victory

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that all the party leaders should work together to ensure Congress victory in Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool segments in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth held a meeting with the MLAs, MP candidates, MLC candidates and other important leaders of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. The meeting, which lasted for over two hours, discussed the current political situation in the district and other issues.

Revanth explained to the leaders the strategies to be adopted in the Lok Sabha elections. He said that leaders should take responsibility of strengthening the party from booth-level and work in coordination to ensure party’s victory.

He wants the party cadre and leaders to explain the welfare schemes being implemented by the government to the people as well as the other initiatives started by it to resolve the problems being faced by the people.

The CM minister asked all the party leaders to work in coordination to secure win in the two LS and the MLC seat in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar.