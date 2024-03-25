Denied ticket, MP Bapu Rao likely to quit saffron party

HYDERABAD: Upset by the BJP denying him the ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao is likely to quit the saffron party.

Ignoring the sitting MP, the BJP finalised the name of former parliamentarian Ramesh Rathode for the Adilabad segment.

Bapu Rao is believed to be discussing with his supporters his future plans and the possibility of joining another party.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders have reportedly approached him and asked him to join the grand old party. Sources said he may join the Congress soon.

Two days ago, BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy asked Bapu Rao to meet him on Saturday. But on Saturday morning, Kishan’s office called him to inform that the meeting has been postponed to Sunday.

Bapu Rao, however, was reluctant to meet Kishan on Sunday. He stayed in Adilabad because he wanted to attend a local festival.

Speaking to TNIE, Soyam Bapu Rao said: “The BJP denied me the ticket. What should I do by continuing in the party? Why should I continue in BJP, if they don’t have faith on me?”

On shifting his loyalties to another party, he said that he has not taken any decision yet.