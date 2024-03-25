GO 15 imposed in Nizamabad to regulate groundwater usage

NIZAMABAD: The State Ground Water Department has decided to implement GO 15 concerning ground water extraction rules in the district.

The state government already has WALTA 2004 ACT to regulate groundwater extraction and uses. Additionally, the Union government’s Jala Shakti Ministry introduced another ACT in 2023. Following which, the Ground Water Department has decided to implement this act in the state, aiming to monitor and regulate groundwater usage.

Industries, commercial establishments, service organisations, and institutions using groundwater daily must now obtain No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the groundwater department. These organisations must pay an application fee of `10,000 and install water flow metres. At the time of renewal, they should pay a nominal fee determined by the volume of water used, measured in kiloliters. Officials will assess groundwater availability in the applicant’s area before renewing the licence.

Hotels, restaurants, educational institutions, shopping complexes, malls, function halls, among others must also obtain NOCs from the department.

An employee from the ground water department said: “We are compiling lists of groundwater users from various departments. Based on these lists, we are contacting the respective organisations, and urging them to obtain NOC. As of now, 17 units have acquired NOCs.”

“The department is planning to approach every organisation to encourage NOC acquisition and raise awareness on groundwater. Our aim is to prevent situations similar to Bangalore’s water crisis”, the employee added.

According to sources, rice mills for which Nizamabad is well known have not come forward to obtain NOCs.

Meanwhile, R Devendra Prasad, Nizamabad District Ground Water Department deputy director told TNIE: “the department is committed to implementing the GO 15 to regulate groundwater extraction and usage.

Hence, obtaining an NOC can significantly contribute to raising awareness among various sections of the society.”