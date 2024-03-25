KCR’s family suffers blow after blow

HYDERABAD: Chickens have come home to roost for the family of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao? After losing power, their alleged misdeeds during the 10-year rule of the BRS are coming to light.

In the first big jolt to the KCR family, party MLC and his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam. Her name first appeared in the scam in August, 2022. Her arrest has created panic in the BRS and exodus of senior leaders to the Congress and the BJP has served another blow to the pink party that looked solid not long ago. Its prospects appear uncertain in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Further twisting the knife, the ED conducted searches at the residence of Kavitha’s husband DR Anil Kumar’s sister. It suspects that their close relative Sri Sharan was involved in disbursement of money in Delhi liquor scam. The development is said have spread panic among KCR’s close relatives.

KCR brother’s son Kalvakuntla Kanna Rao (Tejeswar Rao) has been booked by Adibatla police for land grabbing and other cases. He reportedly fled either to Singapore or Malaysia. As many as 35 members of the KCR’s family are reportedly facing trouble after the BRS lost power. The alleged victims of the members of the power political family who kept quiet during the 10-year BRS rule are now approaching the police.