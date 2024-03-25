KT Rama Rao warns YouTubers against spreading canards

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao on Sunday warned of legal action against YouTube channels for spreading false propaganda in the name of news with misleading thumbnails against the pink party and its leaders.

He also threatened to file an official complaint with YouTube, seeking ban on such channels. Taking to ‘X’, he stated that certain YouTube channels, which should be responsible, are spreading falsehoods repeatedly without any evidence. Channels are using thumbnails to mislead people and show pure lies in the name of news, he alleged.

“Criminal and illegal videos and fake news are being propagated either due to blind opposition towards the BRS or due to the money given by the ruling party. We feel that this is part of a conspiracy to harm our party, particularly me,” he said.

Stating that his party had initiated legal action against certain media organisations which published “false propaganda and falsehoods” against them in the past, he warned YouTube channels to be prepared for “appropriate punishment as per the law”.