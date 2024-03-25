Panchayat staffers wear gorilla costumes to scare monkeys away from Telangana fields

KHAMMAM: In an effort to drive monkeys away from farms, the gram panchayat secretary of Morampalli Banjar village of Burgampahad mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, M Bhavani, purchased gorilla costumes and, along with her staff, wore them at designated times to visit the village and fields where monkeys were present. Reportedly, this plan proved successful, as the sight of people dressed as gorillas prompted the monkeys to flee back into the forest.

The secretary said that she had received numerous complaints from villagers and farmers about the monkey menace, prompting her to brainstorm solutions. “Initially, I considered hiring monkey catchers, but upon realising that it did not work as expected in other places, I decided to get gorilla costumes after watching a video on YouTube.” She further explained that her staff would wear gorilla costumes and patrol the villages from 6 am to 8 am and again from 4 pm to 6 pm every day.

For the past few years, monkeys have been causing trouble for the villagers and farmers. Encroachment of wildlife areas have reportedly caused them to venture out of the forests in large numbers. Despite numerous attempts by the farmers to drive away the monkeys, including seeking assistance from the gram panchayat officials, their efforts were in vain. The farmers, whose livelihoods depend on cultivating cotton, paddy, and vegetables, found themselves losing everything due to monkey attacks.

K Narayanamma, a villager, lamented, “Monkeys are entering our homes and making off with food items, including essentials.”

Gade Narasi Reddy, a farmer, expressed relief, said, “After the implementation of the new idea by the gram panchayat secretary, the monkey menace has reduced by half as a majority of the monkeys have left the village.” Another farmer, Yaram Nagi Reddy, confirmed that the gorilla idea had led to reduction in the monkey menace.