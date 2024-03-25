Phone tapping case: Accused Praneeth Rao extorted jewellers, realtors

HYDERABAD: Suspended officer D Praneeth Rao, under the directions of former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) T Prabhakar Rao and arrested officers Bhujanga Rao and Thirupathanna, reportedly extorted money from 36 businessmen, with a particular focus on famous jewellers, hawala operators, realtors and some other prominent construction company owners.

Probing the phone-tapping case, the cops are encouraging the victims to come forward and file their complaints. The investigation team is also verifying the data, which have been tapped by the other suspects, including the data related to a former minister’s family and their close relatives, who were also threatened by the accused officers. It is learnt that all of these activities were carried out under Prabhakar’s directions.

Meanwhile, the police have named Prabhakar as accused number 1 and former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Task Force Radha Kishan Rao as accused number 3 in the phone tapping case. Praneeth, who was arrested earlier, is accused number 2, as per the FIR.

It is learnt that Prabhakar and Radha Kishan are absconding and are believed to be in the US. While the police have searched their residences, they have also issued lookout notices against the duo to alert airports.

During the probe, the cops discovered that Praneeth took to tapping phones as he was asked to do so by the accused officers. The two senior police officers who were arrested on Saturday — Thirupathanna, Additional DCP, CSW (City Armed Reserve), Hyderabad City Police, and N Bhujanga Rao, Additional SP, Bhupalpally — also said they followed Prabhakar’s instructions.