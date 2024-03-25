Ryots point finger at Nalgonda tahsildars

NALGONDA: There are allegations being made that the land issues concerning farmers who have applied in Dharani are pending due to the negligence of some tahsildars in Nalgonda district. Additionally, some tahsildars are reportedly causing trouble to farmers by rejecting their application without providing any reason.

The Dharani portal was introduced by the previous BRS government, but the Congress government found deficiencies in it. Consequently, the government blocked the portal from December 10 to February 29 and made amendments. The portal was unblocked on March 1.

However, tahsildars in Nalgonda were transferred twice within a span of five months during the Assembly and parliament elections. Allegations are made that some tahsildars failed to clear Dharani applications under their purview since election-related work began in August. A few applications, even those which were to be forwarded to the collector, were reportedly kept pending in their offices.

A tahsildar office staffer told TNIE that many tahsildars have left Dharani applications pending, citing upcoming elections and their transfers. They said that the next tahsildar would handle these issues.

According to Vottagani Narsimha, a resident of a Mandal, as the state government issued orders to clear pending Dharani applications till March 17, some tahsildars allegedly rejected applications online without mentioning the reason. He said, “Despite submitting all evidence related to the 12-acre Patta land, my application was kept on the prohibited list without proper examination.”