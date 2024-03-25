Ryots point finger at Nalgonda tahsildars
NALGONDA: There are allegations being made that the land issues concerning farmers who have applied in Dharani are pending due to the negligence of some tahsildars in Nalgonda district. Additionally, some tahsildars are reportedly causing trouble to farmers by rejecting their application without providing any reason.
The Dharani portal was introduced by the previous BRS government, but the Congress government found deficiencies in it. Consequently, the government blocked the portal from December 10 to February 29 and made amendments. The portal was unblocked on March 1.
However, tahsildars in Nalgonda were transferred twice within a span of five months during the Assembly and parliament elections. Allegations are made that some tahsildars failed to clear Dharani applications under their purview since election-related work began in August. A few applications, even those which were to be forwarded to the collector, were reportedly kept pending in their offices.
A tahsildar office staffer told TNIE that many tahsildars have left Dharani applications pending, citing upcoming elections and their transfers. They said that the next tahsildar would handle these issues.
According to Vottagani Narsimha, a resident of a Mandal, as the state government issued orders to clear pending Dharani applications till March 17, some tahsildars allegedly rejected applications online without mentioning the reason. He said, “Despite submitting all evidence related to the 12-acre Patta land, my application was kept on the prohibited list without proper examination.”
Some farmers alleged their land issues were resolved only after meeting with the concerned tahsildar staff.
Farmers told TNIE that despite government instructions, certain tahsildars postponed clearing Dharani applications until June, citing the MCC in forcer and their preoccupation with election-related duties.
Meanwhile, 853 applications related to pending mutations, semi urban Pattadar Passbook (PPB), succession without PPB, PPB through Court case and PPB/NALA (house site/houses) are pending till March 23rd in respect of Nalgonda district Collector.
As of March 23, 236 applications regarding Aadhaar seeding, land-related grievances, already executed General Power of Attorney for the property (GPA) and Khata merging are pending at the tahsildars offices of 33 mandals. Besides this, 240 applications related to Organisation PPB, NRI, NALA without Passbook, acquired lands and Court cases and intimation are to be cleared by four Revenue Divisional Officers in the district.