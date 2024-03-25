Seven booked for attempting to help Telangana students cheat

KHAMMAM: The Kusumanchi police have registered a case against a total of seven persons for attempting to provide answers to students during the SSC public examinations at Kusumanchi ZPHS on Saturday. The accused include two private school teachers, two correspondents, and two students.

According to the police, relatives of some students, with the help of two students and a minor, attempted to provide answers by entering the exam centre. On Sunday, R Venkata Reddy, the headmaster of Kusumanchi ZPHS, lodged a complaint at Kusumanchi police station.

The accused have been identified as Tejavath Rishi Anand, 18, a student; Reddymalla Ganesh, 20, a student from Pocharam village; one minor; Banoth Mangoolal, 36, a teacher; Md Imtiyaz, 30, and Md Harshad, 35, a teacher and correspondent, respectively, at Global School; and K Seetaramulu, 35, a correspondent of Pragathi School in Kusumanchi village.

The police, acting on the headmaster’s complaint, have registered a case under Section 62/2024, Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), Section 8 of the Telangana Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractice and Unfair Means) Act, and Section 512 read with Section 34 of the IPC (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).