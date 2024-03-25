Telangana police on high alert as Maoists call for bandh

MULUGU/ BHUPALPALLY: The police in the Agency areas along the border of Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra are on high alert after the CPI (Maoist) gave a statewide bandh call.

According to a letter purportedly released by the banned outfit, it accused the police of a fake encounter involving four Maoists in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday. The slain militants had a collective bounty of Rs 36 lakh, a press communique released earlier said.

Sources said police personnel, with help of special police teams, conducted combing operations in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts on Sunday. Five special groups have also been deputed to guard the banks of Godavari river. Border checks are also being carried out in collaboration with police departments of Chhatisgarh and Maharashtra.

With the help of security personnel, cops also inspected every vehicle moving in the Agency areas of Eturnagaram, Mangapet, Vajedu, Venkatapur, Kannaigudem, Tadvai, and Mahamutharam in Mulugu district.

Meanwhile, additional police force deployed for the KILS at Medigadda barrage, Annaram barrage and Kannepally pumphouse in Mahadevpur mandal.