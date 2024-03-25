Woman gets husband murdered by paramour in Telangana

NALGONDA: Five persons have been arrested for strangling a man to death on March 17 inside a moving car near Thipparthi mandal. The victim’s wife was persuaded by her extramarital partner to have him killed, deeming him an obstacle to their relationship.
Addressing media persons in Nalgonda on Sunday, Nalgonda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Shiva Ram Reddy said that the accused have been identified as Kanugu Satheesh, Vanam Navya, Nakka Veeraswamy, Dhanavath Hanuma Naik and Dhanavath Sai.
The DSP explained that in 2015, the victim, Vanam Eashwar, was married to Navya from Tekumatla village of Suryapet mandal. The couple had a daughter and a son, aged 4 and 2 years, respectively. However, frequent family disputes ensued between the couple, which were sometimes resolved through community intervention. However, the DSP said that the couple led a relatively happy married life for a period.
Over the course of time, Navya became involved in an extramarital affair with Kanugu Satheesh, who worked at a nearby liquor shop.
When Eashwar learnt about this, the conflicts between the couple intensified, leading to physical altercations. Satheesh, allegedly sought to murder Eashwar as he became an obstacle. He convinced Navya to assist him in her husband’s murder. Navya agreed to pay for the crime, offering her two-tola gold chain and some money to Satheesh.
Later Satheesh sought the assistance of Nakka Veeraswamy who in turn, recruited Dhanavath Hanuma Naik and Dhanavath Sai in the plot to murder Eashwar. Veeraswamy demanded `40,000 for the job.
When Eashwar was travelling to Tekumatla village on his motorcycle with his wife and their children, Satheesh and Veeraswamy followed them. When their motorcycle broke down after crossing Nakrekal on the way to Tekumatla, Eashwar arranged for Navya and their children to travel in an auto to Tekumatla. Satheesh, meanwhile, dropped off Veeraswamy at a distance. Subsequently, Veeraswamy approached Eashwar, helped repair his motorcycle and obtained his mobile number.
On March 17, Satheesh and Veeraswamy travelled to Suryapet, hired a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car, and arrived in Kattangur. Thereafter, Veeraswamy called Eashwar and insisted that he accompany him to Nalgonda.
At around 11 am, Veeraswamy took Eashwar to Nalgonda in the car. Having informed Hanuma Naik and Dhanavath Sai to await them at the RTC bus stand in Nalgonda, Veeraswamy arrived at the bus stand with Eashwar and then had Naik and Sai board the car.
While en route from Nalgonda towards Kattangur, around 1:30 pm, as the car approached the outskirts of Dandempally village, Naik and Sai, who were seated in the rear of the car, strangled Eashwar to death.
They dragged him to the centre of the rear seat from the front seat. Naik held Eashwar’s legs tightly while Sai continued strangling him until he died.
Later, Eashwer’s body was taken to Anishetty Dulapally village of Thipparthi mandal in the same car and disposed of in an agricultural well.
Subsequently, Satheesh handed over the gold chain given to him by Navya and transferred money to Nakka Veeraswamy online.
The police seized several pieces of evidence, including the car used in the crime, a gold chain, motorcycles, `20,000 cash, and five mobile phones.