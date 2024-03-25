Woman gets husband murdered by paramour in Telangana

NALGONDA: Five persons have been arrested for strangling a man to death on March 17 inside a moving car near Thipparthi mandal. The victim’s wife was persuaded by her extramarital partner to have him killed, deeming him an obstacle to their relationship.

Addressing media persons in Nalgonda on Sunday, Nalgonda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Shiva Ram Reddy said that the accused have been identified as Kanugu Satheesh, Vanam Navya, Nakka Veeraswamy, Dhanavath Hanuma Naik and Dhanavath Sai.

The DSP explained that in 2015, the victim, Vanam Eashwar, was married to Navya from Tekumatla village of Suryapet mandal. The couple had a daughter and a son, aged 4 and 2 years, respectively. However, frequent family disputes ensued between the couple, which were sometimes resolved through community intervention. However, the DSP said that the couple led a relatively happy married life for a period.

Over the course of time, Navya became involved in an extramarital affair with Kanugu Satheesh, who worked at a nearby liquor shop.

When Eashwar learnt about this, the conflicts between the couple intensified, leading to physical altercations. Satheesh, allegedly sought to murder Eashwar as he became an obstacle. He convinced Navya to assist him in her husband’s murder. Navya agreed to pay for the crime, offering her two-tola gold chain and some money to Satheesh.

Later Satheesh sought the assistance of Nakka Veeraswamy who in turn, recruited Dhanavath Hanuma Naik and Dhanavath Sai in the plot to murder Eashwar. Veeraswamy demanded `40,000 for the job.