'BJP, BRS leaders have no right to point fingers at us': Ponnam Prabhakar

SANGAREDDY: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday slammed the BJP and BRS for questioning the Congress government over the implementation of its six guarantees and poll promises.

Speaking to the media in Zaheerabad, he said that the BJP and BRS leaders should introspect on how many promises they have made to the people and how many of those assurances they have fulfilled in the last 10 years.

“The BJP-led Union government did nothing towards implementing its promise of doubling the income of farmers. Did it bring back the black money from abroad and deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of everyone in the country? Did it provide two crore jobs per year?” he wondered.

“The BRS promised Rs 3,016 stipend to unemployed, double-bedroom houses to the poor and three acres of land to Dalit families. But it didn’t fulfil any of these promises,” he said.

Stating that both the BJP and BRS have no right to point fingers at the Congress, he said: “The BJP created several problems in the last 10 years. It didn’t care about the people. Nor it bothered about their welfare.”

The Congress, on the other hand, implemented the free bus travel scheme for women within 48 hours of forming the government.

“So far, over 33 lakh women have availed free bus facility. Our government is providing up to 200 units of free electricity to the poor and giving LPG cylinders at Rs 500,” he said and added that the BJP and BRS leaders are unable to digest the fact that the Congress continues to be in power in the state.