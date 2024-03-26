EFLU hosts French festival for International Francophonie Day

HYDERABAD: The Department of French and Francophone Studies at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) organised a four-day long French festival on the occasion of the International Francophonie Day (La Journée De La Francophonie), which is celebrated on March 20 every year.

A performance by the French-speaking participants of EFLU’s International Training Programme from the University of Mauritius, Togo, Ivory Coast, Congo Brazzaville, Niger, Burkina Faso, Benin, Burundi and Senegal was the highlight of the show.

Film screenings, games, songs, plays in French language, French food stalls, fashion show, poetry and essay writing competitions were conducted as a part of the celebration, which culminated in a cultural melange.

The Francophonie Day celebrates the French language and the Franchophonie culture and symbolises the coming together of people from 28 countries where French is spoken as administrative, cultural or foreign language and celebrates their cultures.