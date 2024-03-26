Hyderabad businessman forced to give flat to ex-minister Errabelli Rao’s kin

HYDERABAD: In another development in the phone-tapping case, Banjara Hills-based businessman Saran Chowdary, who is also a state executive member of the BJP, has lodged a complaint against former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan Rao, former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Hyderabad CCS ACP Uma Maheshwar Rao, accusing them of illegally detaining, assaulting him and extorting money in August 2023.

The complaint comes a day after the investigation team revealed that the accused in the phone-tapping case had reportedly extorted money from 36 businessmen. The police have asked the victims to come forward and lodge complaints so that the investigation can move further.

Following this, Chowdary sent an official mail to the CMO and the DGP alleging that a few police officers in mufti got down from a private car, intercepted him while he was on his way to his office and took him to the CCS office without intimating his family members.

Chowdary alleged that these police officers registered a case against him claiming that he had taken deposits from several people. He accused these police officers of creating a fake document by forging his signature.

Chowdary alleged that TS Uma Maheshwar Rao kicked, slapped and forced him to register a flat in the name of Vijay, who is believed to be a relative of former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

In his complaint, Chowdary said that after two days of illegal custody, he gave in and registered the house in Vijay’s name, following which they let him go.

In his official complaint, Chowdary claimed that all of this was done under the instructions of the former minister and Radha Kishan Rao.

Bizman’s friend was forced to pay Rs 50 lakh

The complainant also said that the officer had reportedly extorted `50 lakh from his friend when he was kept in illegal custody.

Stating that he had previously filed a writ in the high court regarding the situation, Chowdary said that the ACP sent police officers to his house and threatened him to withdraw the writ. “I withdrew due to intense pressure from Uma Maheswara Rao,” he said in his complaint.