IMD issues orange alert for Telangana, temp to soar above 41oC

HYDERABAD: The month of March is very likely to end on a hotter note as the maximum temperatures are predicted to soar beyond 40oC in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for the state and said that dry weather will prevail over the next five days with mercury levels rising by 2oC–3oC in the range of 41oC–44oC.

The IMD has also said that light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely around March 31, however, it will have no significant effect on the temperature levels.

The Telangana State Planning and Development Society (TSPDS) recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.4oC in Nirmal on Monday, followed by Nizamabad at 41oC degree and Kumarambheem Asifabad at 40.9oC. Hyderabad, on the other hand, recorded a highest maximum temperature of 39.2oC at Shaikpet.

In the next 48 hours, the city will experience a partly cloudy sky with hazy conditions and the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 38oC and 25oC, respectively, with wind speeds of 6–10 kmph.