Institute ordered to pay Rs 68,353 to NEET aspirant in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad, has imposed a fine of Rs 68,353 on the Aakash Institute in Himayathnagar for repeatedly demanding the course fee from a NEET aspirant and abruptly ceasing her access to the classes even though the sum was already paid.

According to the complaint, Sripaadaarchitha Tadepalli of Himayathnagar paid the enrollment fee (Rs 43,358) for his daughter’s admission in the Olympiad Integrated Course through UPI in June 2022.

After a few days, the complainant requested the institute’s administration to shift his daughter, who was a Class 9 student at that time, from CBSE to ICSE. However, there was no response from the administration or customer care even after lodging multiple complaints.

Finally, the institute gave her access to the online study material after four months, in October. However, the access was discontinued a month later before it was restored the next day after an official of the institute intervened.

Despite this, the access was short-lived as Tadepalli received a notification asking for the payment of pending dues of over `26,000 on the same day. Further, he received an admission withdrawal message due to the non-payment of the fee.

The complainant, once again, reached out to the Aakash administration multiple times. However, it stopped responding to him, as per the order passed earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in its defence, the institute called the allegations baseless and claimed that the student did not attend classes regularly. However, the commission observed that the institute “rendered deficiency” in its services. It has asked the institute to comply with the order within 45 days from March 1.

Of the penalty, Rs 43,353 includes repayment of the course fee along with a 12% per annum interest. The rest of the amount includes a compensation of Rs 10,000 and legal aid of Rs 15,000.

“Even though it is a reputed institute, the employees showed inefficiency. More than the money, I was concerned about my daughter losing a year of preparation due to this delay. We lost an advantage of a year due to this,” Tadepalli told TNIE.

