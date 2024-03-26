Rs 100 crore sanctioned for drinking water needs in Telangana

NALGONDA: The state government has sanctioned Rs 14.32 crore for drinking water purposes in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. A total of Rs 100 crore has been approved to address obstacles to water supply across the state.

In February, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari directed all the collectors to send proposals for the repair of existing borewells and motors and restoration of borewells.

In this connection, officials of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts sent the required information to the government. As much as Rs 5.66 crore has been sanctioned to the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, Rs 5.37 crore to the Nalgonda district and Rs 3.29 crore to the Suryapet district.

Officials said measures have been taken to meet drinking water needs till April 20. They have directed special officers of various gram panchayats to arrange for leased borewells with a monthly payment of Rs 8,000, if needed.

District RWSS Superintendent Engineer Venkateshwarlu told TNIE that in response to the rising summer temperatures and the heightened demand for drinking water, Nalgonda Collector Harichandana Dasari has directed officials to supply daily drinking water through taps, providing 80 to 100 litres per person.