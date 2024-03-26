Telangana's Sircilla weavers jobless due to lack of orders

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Many weavers in Sircilla and surrounding areas are currently unemployed as operations have almost halted due to a decline in both government and private work orders. Since their profession is primarily caste-based, they are now facing challenges in finding jobs in alternative sectors due to their lack of skills beyond weaving.

For the past seven years, there has been limited work, primarily from government orders including the weaving of Bathukamma sarees. During the six months of Bathukamma saree orders, the powerloom sector sees continuous work. Annually, the Sircilla powerloom sector used to produce approximately seven crore metres of saree cloth.

The weaving community, comprising 15,000 families, has urged the state government to expedite approving pending orders and clear outstanding bills reportedly amounting to Rs 270 crore, including electricity charges which have escalated following the scrapping of electricity subsidies. They said that this decision has significantly impacted powerloom owners and workers alike.

One powerloom worker, Bejgam Suresh, aged 36, complained over the lack of marriage prospects for the past three months due to the shutdown of the powerloom sector in Sircilla. He said, “I am exploring alternative employment options, but my lack of skills outside my caste profession complicates matters. Prospective brides’ families prioritise employment and income stability.”

Vijay Tatimula, another powerloom worker, lamented the daily struggle of idleness and the challenges of supporting his family.

Speaking to TNIE, Kodam Ramana, district president of the Powerloom Workers Association, said that it is high time for the government to intervene and revive the sector, which has been virtually dormant for the past three months due to an absence of orders. He said releasing pending bills could provide a major relief. Ramana further highlighted the necessity for skill development initiatives and modernisation of outdated looms.

V Ashok Rao, Regional Deputy Director of the Handlooms and Textiles Department, said that they are adhering to government directives and presently, orders have been placed for 45 lakh metres of cloth production from textile parks and powerloom sector.