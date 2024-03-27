2.8K cops deployed for security in Uppal stadium: Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi

HYDERABAD: With two IPL matches scheduled to be held at the Uppal stadium, an elaborate police bandobast has been made in coordination with different wings, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi. “A total of 2,800 police personnel are deployed,” the CP told the media on Tuesday.

In terms of security, around 360 CCTV cameras are installed in and around the stadium, including the places at vehicle checkpoints and parking places. A joint command and control room has also been established to check all the footage for immediate action. There are scanners to detect explosives; bomb disposal teams and sniffer dogs will also be deployed.

A separate SHE Team has been established to control eve-teasing. In case of emergency, there will be 3–5 ambulances and four fire engines stationed at the stadium.

Traffic diversions

Police have also imposed traffic diversions for heavy vehicles from 4 pm to 11.50 pm. For heavy vehicles moving from Chengicherla, Boduppal and Peerzadiguda towards Uppal, they will be diverted in the HMDA Bhagayath Layout - Nagole.

Vehicles from LB Nagar to Nagole and Uppal will be diverted from the Nagole Metro station. The suggested route is HMDA Layout - Boduppal - Chengicherla X Road. For the traffic moving from Tarnaka towards Uppal, the suggested route is towards Nacharam - IOCL Cherlapally.