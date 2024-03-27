AICC’s Central Election Committee likely to clear 8 names for LS polls in Telangana on March 27

HYDERABAD: The AICC’s Central Election Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday in New Delhi where it is expected to finalise the candidates for the remaining eight Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. The party has already cleared nine candidates for the state.

The CEC meeting will be attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Well-placed sources stated that the meeting will finalise candidates for Bhongir, Khammam, Warangal, Hyderabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad seats.

Senior Congress leaders, requesting anonymity, said that the party has more or less finalised Chamala Kiran Reddy for Bhongir, Ponguleti Prasad Reddy for Khammam, Pasunoori Dayakar for Warangal, Ali Masqati or Shahnaz Tabassum for Hyderabad, Neelam Madhu Mudiraj for Medak, T Jeevan Reddy for Nizamabad, A Praveen Reddy for Karimnagar and Atram Suguna for Adilabad.

TPCC meeting on March 29

Meanwhile, the TPCC executive committee will meet at the Gandhi Bhavan on March 29 and discuss the coming Lok Sabha elections and the campaign strategy, as well as other present political developments. Apart from AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, the meeting will be attended by Revanth, Vikramarka, other ministers, AICC secretaries and other senior leaders.