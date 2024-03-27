Amidst safety concerns, migratory birds flock to Ammavaripeta lake in Warangal

HANAMKONDA: A large number of migratory birds have started arriving at Ammavaripeta Lake in Warangal, drawing the attention of numerous nature enthusiasts and bird lovers, making the lake a tourist spot for adventure activities. However, there are concerns about poaching.

The lake constructed by Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva in 1213 AD, situated about 3 km from Kazipet town and 1.5 km from Warangal, is one of the few unpolluted lakes within the tri-cities. However, sources allege that both the forest and the Telangana State Tourism Department Corporation officials have failed to take measures to protect the migrating birds.

When TNIE contacted authorities from the offices of Warangal and Hanamkonda Forest Range Officers (FROs), they started blaming each other, claiming jurisdiction issues. The lack of cooperation has led to a failure in safeguarding the birds, experts said. Consequently, the Hyderabad Animal Rescue Team has joined with the forest conservation authorities to protect the birds.

This year, the birds’ arrival marked their debut in India, prompting the forest department to deploy animal rescue teams to tackle poachers.

According to Jangaon forest officials, more birds might also migrate to the lake.