Cash, valuables and drugs worth over Rs 38 crore seized since MCC for LS polls came into force

HYDERABAD: Since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect after the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll was announced, unaccounted cash and goods worth over Rs 38 crore were seized by the police and other enforcement agencies.

Between March 18 and 24, cash, liquor, gold, silver, drugs, narcotics, freebies and other valuables items worth Rs 38,12,34,123 were seized across the state.

According to information provided by state election officials, the seized items included gold, silver and diamonds worth Rs 8.14 crore and Rs 9.01 crore cash. Liquor worth Rs 3.34 crore and drugs and narcotics, including ganja, worth Rs 13.66 crore were also seized by Telangana police and other enforcement agencies.

Freebies such as laptops, vehicles, cookers and sarees worth Rs 3.95 crore was confiscated by the police, flying squads and static surveillance teams.

On March 21 and 22, the officials of Drugs Control Administration and Prohibition & Excise departments conducted surprise raid at PSN Medicare Private Limited, located at IDA Bollarum in Jinnaram mandal of Sangareddy district, which was manufacturing and exporting banned drug 3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC) to European countries. The 3-MMC is listed among the prohibited substances under Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. During the raid, they seized 90.48 kg 3-MMC worth Rs 8.99 crore and arrested company’s Director Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi, Production Manager K Sudhakar Reddy and Quality Control In-charge G Venkateswarlu.

In a similar operation, the officials raided Vanamali Organics at IDA Mankhal in Maheswaram mandal of Rangareddy district and seized 11.5 kg 3-MMC worth Rs 1.13 crore. They also arrested Plant Manager KV Raja Gopal.