Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari holds review meet on drinking water supply in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that there will not be any drinking water issues in the summer, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said there is sufficient water available in the three main reservoirs of the state this year. She said the “summer action plan” has already been formulated to address the problem of drinking water in the state, apart from sanctioning funds to the districts for repairs.

The chief secretary chaired a video conference meeting with district collectors and took stock of the drinking water situation in their respective districts. She noted that while the flushing of bore wells and repairs of pipes have already been completed, the collectors were advised to correct the management errors immediately and pay special attention to the continuous water supply.

The collectors were told to hold a teleconference with the field-level and nodal officials on the drinking water supply in villages and towns daily. She directed that special measures should be taken to ensure that all the works sanctioned as part of the summer action plan are completed on time while paying special attention to operation and maintenance.

Santhi Kumari cautioned that while some states are facing severe drinking water shortages, attempts are being made to publish similar types of news reports in our state as well.