Crop damage worries Karimnagar farmers

KARIMNAGAR: Due to lack of irrigation water facilities, farmers in Gangadhara, Boinpally, Ramadugu, and Malyala mandals in Jagtial district are struggling to protect their standing crops. Farmers who got water from the nearby Flood Flow Canal (FFC) are laying pump set motor lines to lift water. However, the canal water has also d ecreased and almost dried up. As a result, thousands of acres of standing crops are at risk.

The investigation by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) into the barrages of the Kaleshwaram project has led to the barrages being emptied, halting water lifting from pump houses.

It should be noted that if water was lifted from the Kaleshwaram project, it would flow through canals and the FFC, ensuring irrigation facilities and improving groundwater levels in nearby villages.

Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest on NH563 (Jagtial – Karimnagar) on Tuesday, demanding the release of water from SRSP or Yellampalli through the Gayatri pump house into the FFC to assist farmers. Rajaiaha, from Achampalli village in Ramadugu mandal, stated that a week’s worth of water would be sufficient to protect their standing crops, otherwise, 90% of the crops would be lost.