Crunchy deets: Revanth’s power games

The chief minister has been strategically welcoming leaders from other parties and has ensured that the party fields them from Lok Sabha segments. Revanth Reddy, who is also currently the TPCC chief, has also made sure that his loyalists Anil Kumar Yadav and Balmoori Venkat were nominated to the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council respectively. Besides, many supporters have been chosen to head corporations while his political associates have become advisors to the government. The icing on the cake is that as many as 38 MLAs are loyal to him. This has left other senior Congress leaders seething.

Learning from successful rivals

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a campaign slogan used by the then Congress candidate from Malkajgiri — Prasninche Gontu — became popular in the constituency. The slogan worked and voters decided to give a chance to Revanth Reddy to ask questions on behalf of them in Parliament (as well as in Telangana). No wonder the slogan is again being used, this time by a BRS heavyweight. “We need Prasninche Gontu” in Parliament, said Harish Rao in two different meetings in Medak LS constituency on Tuesday, and appealed to people to vote for the party’s candidate from the segment.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy